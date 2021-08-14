Ethereum will stop mining soon – will video cards get cheaper?

At the end of July, at the World Blockchain Conference, Vitalik Buterin designated the beginning of 2022 as a possible date for moving to the proof-of-stake protocol: validators will be responsible for conducting transactions, and miners will be left out of business. However, this does not stop either miners or hardware manufacturers.

The London hard fork took place on August 05, and the Altair update will take place on August 19. According to the roadmap, these are the final steps before merging the two branches, codenamed Mergel. The difficulty bomb is slated for early December, but is likely to be pushed back to the first quarter of 2022.

Image source: ethglobal.com

Over 90% of the production falls on video cards, but in recent years there have been successes in the production of ASICs for the ethash algorithm. For example, at the beginning of this year, NVIDIA (NASDAQ 🙂 presented its first chip for ETH mining, which is capable of delivering 26 Mh / s with a power of 125 W.

The availability of efficient devices has attracted institutional investors, for whom the payback periods in the Ethereum network were lower than in the. So, according to Ethan Vera, executive director of the Luxor mining center, the payback of equipment in Ethereum comes in four months, and for Bitcoin – only in a year.

This circumstance prompted mining companies to increase their capacity, despite the risks associated with PoS. In October 2020, HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ 🙂 became the largest public Ethereum miner with 3.4 Gh / s, and by the end of this year it plans to increase its capacity to 5.5 Gh / s. Hut 8 (NASDAQ 🙂 is breathing in the back of her head, which has bought equipment from NVIDIA for $ 30 million, which will add 1.6 Gh / s of capacity this month.









Miners assume that the timeline for the implementation of the Mergel stage will be delayed – this happens regularly in Vitalik Buterin’s network. Therefore, they do not want to miss out on the opportunity to earn money on the second largest cryptocurrency.

Image source: StormGain cryptocurrency exchange

ASIC manufacturers support miners in the arms race. Bitmain, Innosilicon and iPollo announced the appearance of more advanced ASICs on Ethereum by the end of the year. The latter has already collected pre-orders for $ 200 million.

The most frequently asked question in the comments: when will video cards fall in price? The risk of abandoning proof-of-work does not stop companies from pursuing computing power. The last hope of gamers is associated with the development of ASICs capable of squeezing video cards out of mining. As the institutional demand is met, the complexity of computing will also grow, and the payback of mining on video cards will soon exceed a year. If ETH does not reach its all-time high by that time, the demand for it from miners will significantly decrease.

Analytical group StormGain