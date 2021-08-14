Famous feminists: Angelina Jolie, Beyonce and others – News of show business

Madonna, Angelina Jolie, Beyonce and other celebrities defend the rights of women in society

International Feminism Day celebrated annually on May 30 and symbolizes the struggle of women against gender inequality. In honor of the symbolic date Today.Lifestyle tells the story of Hollywood stars who are feminists and advocate for the rights of women around the world. Among them are Madonna, Beyonce, Angelina Jolie and other celebrities.

Madonna

Madonna / Photo: Getty Images

The pop star has repeatedly defended herself and other women over 50 who are criticized by society for “inappropriate behavior” for their age. Madonna believes that every woman should be herself, no matter how old she is.

Beyonce

Beyonce / Photo: instagram.com/beyonce

During her tour, the singer performed in front of a bold “feminist” sign. In an interview, the singer explained her decision.

“I used this term in song and tour not for propaganda or to announce to the world that I am a feminist, but to clarify its true meaning. I’m not entirely sure that people know or understand what a feminist is, but it’s very simple. who believes in equal rights for men and women. I do not accept the negative meaning of this word, why should it humiliate the opposite sex? If you are a man who believes that your daughter should have the same opportunities and rights as your son, then you are a feminist. It is necessary for men and women to realize that double standards still exist in this world, and we need a real conversation so that we can begin to change something, “says Beyoncé.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie / Photo: Getty Images







In 2015, the actress gave a speech at the African Union Summit, where she spoke about the importance of women’s rights in the country.

“There is a global epidemic of violence against women – both in conflict zones and in peaceful societies – and it is still seen as a lesser crime and a lower priority. We need a long-term security policy designed by women, targeted at women, implemented by women – not at the expense of men or instead of men, but together with men, “Jolie said.

She continued: “There is no better support than a strong, free and educated woman. And there is no more inspiring role model than a man who respects and cherishes women and stands for their leadership.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez / Photo: Getty Images

Believe it or not, J. Lo often didn’t feel confident enough to voice her opinion. Once, the artist shared her experience on the set with sexists.

“I was always pleased with the fact that we behave much more dignified than men. I was called” diva “, but I never felt it. I have always been hardworking, punctual and professional,” says Jennifer.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence / Photo: Instagram

The actress was perplexed when she learned that her male counterparts often get twice as much for their work. Lawrence admits that in the first place she was angry with herself, because then, in 2013, she did not defend her position. Now Jennifer is not afraid to appear tough when she explains her position and encourages other women to do so.

