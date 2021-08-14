Gina Carano is back in the movies, Emily Blunt is on the trail

Emily Blunt will play the female version of Sherlock Holmes, Gina Carano will take revenge on the maniac, and Steven Spielberg gathered the kids for a film about his youth.

New projects by Gina Carano and Emily Blunt, the youngest addition to the cast of Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film.

Gina Carano

Gina Carano, kicked out of The Mandalorian in a big scandal earlier this year, has found herself a new project. She will star in the new thriller White Knuckle by Eric Red, author of the cult Hitman with Rutger Hauer and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Carano will play a woman who was attacked by a serial killer, but survived and now wants revenge. Why cooperate with a trucker.

The film is scheduled to be released early next year.

Steven Spielberg









Steven Spielberg, who decided to make a semi-autobiographical film about his youth, recruited young actors for this case.

Listed: Gabriel Bateman (2019 reboot of Children’s Games), Gustavo Escobar (Ryan Murphy’s The Politician), Nicholas Cantu (The Walking Dead spin-off World Beyond), Lane Factor (Reservation Dogs) Taiki Waititi) and Stephen Smith (Train to Paris by Clint Eastwood).

All these guys will be a company of adult stars, including Paul Dano, Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen.

The production of the film, which received the title “Fabelmans”, is scheduled for next year – no specifics.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt will work with Dwayne Johnson again. Only this time she will play alone, and Johnson will be limited to production functions.

This is a so far unnamed adventure detective about the first woman in the ranks of the famous Pinkerton agency. Her name was Kate Warne, and she, among other things, uncovered the attempted assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1861.

They promise a perky action in the spirit of “Sherlock Holmes”. Gustin Nash (“College Tricks” with Anton Yelchin and Robert Downey Jr.) is currently writing the screenplay. It is too early to talk about the date of the premiere at this stage.