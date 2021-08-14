Harry Styles provoked a breakup in the engagement of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

In November last year, it became known that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis broke up after 7 years of engagement. And now it turned out what caused the discord!

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Although the media reported that Wilde and Sudeikis broke up in early 2020, other sources close to the couple claim that they broke up in early November. It’s all about the new romance of 36-year-old Wilde with 26-year-old Harry Styles!

“Olivia and Jason had problems like any other couple, but Jason loves Olivia – he adores her and that’s why it’s so sad. He tried to keep the family together. Jason found out about Harry and started a conversation. Olivia then asked for a divorce, and soon the news of the breakup became public, ”a source told The Post.

Harry Styles

We will remind, after Olivia fired Shia LaBeouf from the movie “Don’t worry, honey” for indecent behavior, Harry took his place.









On set, Wilde and Styles’ friendship grew into a romance. They were later spotted together at the wedding of music manager Jeffrey Azoff. Olivia and Harry did not leave each other all evening, held hands and chatted sweetly. A source told PageSix that the lovers used the home of their good friend James Corden near Palm Springs during filming as a hideout to keep their relationship a secret.

“Harry has a habit of having affairs with older women, so it is not surprising why Olivia fell for his charm,” said one of the singer’s colleagues. It is reported that Jason will still fight for Olivia.