High Court of London to help Cardano vs. Binance Coin for third place

Now this place is occupied by the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain – a banal copy of Vitalik Buterin’s algorithm, controlled by a limited set of nodes.

The BSC PoS algorithm, as well as centralization, ensured low fees and high transaction speed on the blockchain. Cardano fulfilled the task of decentralization at the testnet stage, at the same time proving the stability of its DPoS algorithm and will now launch smart contracts in beta mode on September 1st. They will be fully available on September 12th.

Friday’s announcement boosted ADA to third place in cryptocurrency capitalization, displacing Binance Coin (BNB) from there. This morning, BNB pulled back its positions, which surprised a number of analysts, given the negative backdrop around the cryptocurrency exchange.

Binance was unable to prevent the hacking of the Feth.AI exchange account. As a result, the British project of decentralized artificial intelligence lost $ 2.6 million.

The hackers were unable to directly withdraw funds from the account due to security restrictions. They sold digital assets from the account balance to a third party at a discounted price.









Feth.AI appealed to the High Court of London, demanding tracing and refund, as well as blocking the accounts of all participants in the hack and financial scam. Binance has received a direct court order and will now be forced to disclose anti-attackers in the process.

Feth.AI’s lawyer, Sayedur Rahman of Rahman Ravelli, outlined the specific objectives of the lawsuit. They want to prove in court that there is no anonymity on Binance Smart Chain and demonstrate the broad capabilities of the exchange for de-anonymizing transactions.

Company representatives said they are working with Feth.AI on a refund. Open litigation could hurt Binance if it can prove the centrality of the blockchain. Failure to comply with the court’s decision may entail new sanctions against the exchange.

It turns out that in any case, the High Court of London is able to indirectly help Cardano to gain a foothold in third place in the CoinMarketCap rating.