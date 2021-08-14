Investors expect tenfold growth of the bitcoin rate within the current cycle

The crypto community members believe in the prospects for a positive BTC movement.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – ends the working five-day period with growth. As of 11:00 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 40,736. Last night, the cryptocurrency managed to break through the $ 41,000 level, after which BTC entered a correction. Over the course of the day, the digital asset, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, has risen in price by 4.93%, over the week – by 2.58%.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

In the meantime, the hashrate (total processing power dedicated to cryptocurrency mining) of BTC continues to recover. Its positive dynamics suggests that miners are starting to re-connect to the cryptocurrency network. Recall that in late May – early June 2021, many members of the crypto community were forced to suspend bitcoin mining due to pressure from the Chinese authorities.

At the moment, the bitcoin hash rate fell to levels that were last recorded in the fall of 2019. As of this writing, the indicator has recovered to the November 2020 results.









Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Against the background of a slight increase in the rate and the positive dynamics of the bitcoin hash rate, members of the crypto community continued to analyze the prospects for the further movement of the BTC rate. Analyst Michael Van De Popp is confident that the digital asset market is far from completing a growth cycle against the backdrop of the 2020 halving cryptocurrency implemented on the network (halving the reward for BTC mining by 2 times).

Recall that many members of the crypto community believe that bitcoin repeats the patterns of movement of past cycles, each of which begins with a halving of the mining reward. If this time BTC moves according to the predicted trajectory, the asset rate may reach $ 450 thousand. Michael Van De Popp agreed with this forecast. The analyst also saw the growth prospects for other cryptocurrencies – leaders in the capitalization rating. As of this writing, the analyst’s publication has been liked by over 3.5 thousand people.

The prospects for further growth of bitcoin are also indicated by indicator signals that help to identify local lows of the cryptocurrency rate.

It is noteworthy that against the background of forecasts of the positive movement of BTC, a significant influx of new users was registered in the digital asset network.

Meanwhile, the bitcoin fear and greed index has stopped in the middle. This position of the indicator indicates the uncertainty of the attitude of investors towards the prospects for buying BTC at the moment.

