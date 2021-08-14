Jennifer Lawrence May Play Hollywood Talent Agent

Режиссирует новый фильм Паоло Соррентино.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence claims to be the main character in Paolo Sorrentino’s biopic, according to Collider. The girl has to play Sue Mengers, a Hollywood talent-search agent who opened the world to such celebrities as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Michael Caine, Paul Newman and others.

Mengres’s story is noteworthy – she began her career as a receptionist at MCA, and became one of the iconic agents of the 1960s and 1970s. Sue vehemently promoted emerging stars, and also helped major clients to close millions of deals. But in the 80s, the woman had to leave this occupation, since the selection rules and the agency as a whole changed.

While the cast has not been finally determined, two media giants – Netflix and Apple – have become interested in the project. Insiders also report that Jennifer Lawrence could receive an extremely high $ 20 million fee for this role.









Lauren Shaker Bloom, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan worked on the script for the new film. While all this information about the biographical work and when connoisseurs of Jennifer Lawrence’s creativity will see her in the lead role is still unknown.