Judge upholds Ripple’s petition to exclude documents

Judge Sarah Netburn recently granted Ripple’s petition to exclude specific documents from the case file. Meanwhile, the SEC has requested an extension.

Judge Netburn noted:

Documents can be submitted on a temporary basis, subject to further re-examination by the court when it considers the essence of the main application.

Following Ripple’s lead, the SEC has also filed a two-day extension request. The renewal application asks for a petition to exclude specific documents filed with the Ripple letter by Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Judge Netburn not only granted Ripple’s petition, but also granted the SEC’s petition to extend the deadline:

The SEC’s deadline for filing an exclusion motion, if any, for exhibits filed in Defendants’ written motion of August 10, 2021 (ECF # 289), has been extended to Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

