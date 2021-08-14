Julia Roberts and her husband share rare personal photos in honor of their wedding anniversary

Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts

Yesterday 53-year-old Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and her 52-year-old husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, celebrated an important date – 19 years from the date of the wedding. On this occasion, they published rare personal photos on social networks and congratulated each other on the anniversary.



19 years. And this is just the beginning

– wrote Julia.

And her husband shared an archival footage taken before their wedding.

Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was taken on a dusty road before this grand marriage idea. I just grabbed hold of this beautiful girl one day. It was an epic day

Daniel remembered.

Julia and Daniel met on the set of The Mexican in 2000, in which Roberts starred. Two years later, they got married – the couple played the wedding on their ranch in New Mexico. The couple are raising three children: 16-year-old twins Hazel and Finneas and 14-year-old Henry, on whose birthday Moder recently posted a rare video.



Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder with children



Julia Roberts with children

For the star of the movie “Pretty Woman” marriage with Moder became the second (she was also married to country singer Lyle Lovett). According to her, the meeting with her future husband radically changed her life and made her truly happy.







