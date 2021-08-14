Kendall Jenner shares what helped her fight acne

Kendall Jenner

25-year-old model Kendall Jenner has openly admitted more than once that she is fighting acne. In a new video for Vogue, the star revealed the secret of what helped her cope with skin problems. Kendall said that for a long time she could not understand what was the cause of the rash on the skin.

I have been trying for so long to understand why I have problem skin. Was it due to hormones? Or because of what I eat? Am I allergic to something? Am I using the wrong beauty products?

– she shared.

However, then Kendall tried to eliminate dairy products from her diet, and this immediately gave visible results.

The model did not completely abandon dairy products and left cheese in her diet, which she loves very much. Her other assistant in the fight against acne is water, which the star drinks in large quantities every day.

Kendall admitted that her skin problems began at the age of 14. Because of this, she grew up an insecure teenager and felt helpless.

It’s a blessing and a curse at the same time to grow in the spotlight because it wasn’t always great. I didn’t always know what to do or what the right makeup is. I definitely had some bad times

– she noted.









By the way, many celebrities refuse dairy products. Some people find that avoiding dairy products helps them lose weight and achieve smoother skin.