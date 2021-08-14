Kim Kardashian complained about bullying during her first pregnancy

The socialite faced the “frenzy” of the media, which toughly discussed her appearance during pregnancy.

TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian admitted that she faced harassment in the media when she was pregnant with her first daughter, North. In a podcast by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, she revealed that the pregnancy experience “killed her self-esteem,” writes DailyMail.

“I hated pregnancy. I hated how I felt, how I looked,” said the celebrity.

Upon learning that she was expecting a child, Kim expected something completely different, since she had previously seen the experience of her mother Kris Jenner and older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who carried children without problems and gave birth to them easily.









“I had preeclampsia and I didn’t know about it. My legs and face were swollen because of this. I had to give birth six weeks ahead of schedule and the birth was urgent. And then with both children I had an increment of the placenta. It was crazy. “, – she noted.

The socialite stressed that the way the media wrote about her pregnancy was very traumatic.

“It was crazy. It killed my self-esteem. I can’t believe it was acceptable and seemed normal. I sat at home and cried,” she said.

After the first birth, Kardashian was stressed about her body and was even afraid to go to a public gym.

“I didn’t want people to watch me try to lose weight. During my pregnancy I gained 31 kilograms. I was sitting in my mother’s garage, and in the summer in Calabasas it was 45 degrees. My daughter was in a stroller, and I just worked out in the garage and did everything that I can, as long as I had strength. It changed me as a person, “- shared Kim.

She also pointed out that the experience showed her how violent the public can be.

Recall that Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West have four children. She gave birth to eight-year-old North and five-year-old Saint herself, and three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm were carried by surrogate mothers.