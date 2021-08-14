Kristen Stewart starred in the LGBT romantic comedy Christmas “The Happiest Season”

The film was directed by Clea DuVall, best known for her work on the series Finding Alaska and Intervention. In the story, a lesbian couple Abby and Harper will come to the conservative parents of one of the girls for the holidays, who do not yet know about their daughter’s sexual orientation. Stewart’s partner in the film was actress Mackenzie Davis, who was remembered by fans of the TV series “Black Mirror” for the episode “San Junipero”.

American actress Kristen Stewart starred in the Christmas romantic LGBT comedy “Happiest Season”. This was reported by People magazine, which published the first pictures from the set.

Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy and other actors also took part in the film. The script for the romantic comedy was written by DuVall herself, along with Mary Holland. The film will be released on November 19, but the Russian premiere is scheduled for January 14.

“I think I was hoping to see this kind of Christmas romp my whole life. I am so happy and proud that Clea decided to give it to the world. I love it when a holiday movie makes you homesick, but at the same time explores how fun and challenging it can be to be there, ”said Stewart.

In the near future, Kristen Stewart will also play Princess Diana in the new film by Pablo Larrain “Spencer”. In addition, on Netflix, you can already watch the director’s work of the actress – a short film from the series “Homemade”.