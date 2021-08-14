Kristen Stewart with her girlfriend Dylan Mayer on a Sunday outing in Los Angeles

Dylan Mayer and Kristen Stewart

Yesterday, the paparazzi filmed 30-year-old Kristen Stewart walking with her lover, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. In the actress’s car, they drove to a friend’s house in Los Feliz.

Dylan Mayer and Kristen Stewart

Recall that the press started talking about the girls’ romantic relationship last August, when Kristen and Dylan were caught kissing. Prior to that, Stewart dated model Stella Maxwell.

Insiders say that the relationship between Kristen and Dylan is serious, and it is possible that soon we will hear the ringing of wedding bells.

In the meantime, Stewart makes an offer only on the screen. We are talking about a new film with the actress – the Christmas romantic comedy “The Happiest Season”, the world premiere of which is to take place on November 19 this year, and the release on Russian screens is scheduled for January 14, 2021.

In the new film, Clea DuVall, Kristen plays Abby, a young woman who plans to propose to her friend Harper (played by Mackenzie Davis) at a family Christmas party until she realizes that her conservative family is unaware of her sexuality.

I love it when holiday movies make you think about home and family, but also explore how fun and challenging family life can be.

– Stuart shared her thoughts on the film.

Still from the movie “The Happiest Season”









Another upcoming project with Stewart’s participation is the Princess Diana film “Spencer”, in which Kristen plays the lead role. The actress’s appointment to the role of the Princess of Wales has generated a mixed reaction on the network.