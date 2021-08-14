Lisa Kudrow explains why her son considered Jennifer Aniston to be his mother

Little Julian was crazy about Rachel Green.







Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow











57-year-old Lisa Kudrow, who played in "Friends" Phoebe Buffet, admitted on the Conan O'Brian show that her son is not a fan of the cult series. During his school years, Julian, who recently celebrated his 23rd birthday, watched several episodes to keep conversations with peers, but he did not fully enjoy the sitcom.









“I know he didn’t watch all the episodes … And he thought everyone but me was very funny,” the actress shared in an interview. Conan hastened to calm her down and noted that children tend not to acknowledge the merits of their parents. “He’s a little confused,” added Lisa. “He was actually obsessed with Jen.”

The love for Rachel Greene, brilliantly played by Jennifer Aniston, is shared by many Friends fans, and Julian was also crazy about her. When Kudrow took the baby to the shooting, he invariably rushed to her colleague.

“He loved to sit on her lap. Well, she’s incredibly adorable, so that makes sense. And I was always glad for those whom Julian loved and who reciprocated. And when she was shown on TV, he shouted: “Mommy!” – shared the actress.

By the way, due to Lisa’s pregnancy, the creators of Friends added a whole storyline to the fourth season of the series so that the star does not have to hide her growing belly. The actress brings up the only heir together with her husband Michel Stern.