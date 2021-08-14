Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sell their Beverly Hills mansion for $ 14 million

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis, 36, and Ashton Kutcher, 42, have put up their home for sale, located in the exclusive Beverly Hills area. The star couple estimated their first real estate purchased in marriage at $ 14 million. Mila and Ashton purchased this Coldwater Canyon mansion in 2014 and then gave it $ 10.2 million. The couple decided to sell the house, because at the moment they are finishing the construction of a new large mansion, which will be located in the same area.

House of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The 7,351 square meter home of stars for sale is equipped with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. On the first floor of the mansion there is a kitchen, a large dining room, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and on the second floor there are four cozy bedrooms. The house also has a minus ground floor with a guest bedroom, spa with sauna and wine cellar.

The Kunis and Kutcher mansion is also equipped with a gym and study. The plot near the house is planted with weeping willows and green bushes. The courtyard has a large swimming pool, barbecue area, bar and spacious veranda.

Those wishing to purchase a stellar mansion have the opportunity to become neighbors of Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz and other stars – their homes are located in the same area of ​​Beverly Hills.

While the house of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is up for sale, they and their children are quarantining in another residence – in a mansion in the city of Carpinteria, which is located on the ocean.







