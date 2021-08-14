Saturday, August 14, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Natalie Portman congratulated husband Benjamin Millepieu on their wedding anniversary and shared an archive photo

    Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepieu

    On August 4, 2012, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepier got married. In honor of the eighth wedding anniversary, the 39-year-old actress published an archive photo with her 43-year-old husband and congratulated him on their personal holiday. In the photo, the actress in a wedding dress from Rodarte and with a floral tiara adorning her head is dancing with her husband.

    Benjamin Millepieu and Natalie Portman

    Still my favorite dance partner

    – she signed the frame.

    Millepier, in turn, confessed his love to his wife and named her queen.

    Benjamin Millepieu and Natalie Portman

    Natalie and Benjamin met during the filming of the film “Black Swan” (Millepier worked as a choreographer, and Portman played a ballerina), for which the actress won an Oscar. Soon after they met, they became engaged, and a few months later their son Aleph was born. In 2017, they became parents for the second time – the couple had a daughter, whom they named Amalia.

    Now the spouses, according to rumors, are again waiting for an addition to the family – not so long ago, pictures appeared on the network in which the actress appeared with a rounded belly. But Natalie and Benjamin are in no hurry to confirm these guesses of fans.

    Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepieu




    Gettyimages.ru/Instagram





