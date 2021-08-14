News of the day in Russia and worldwide – RBK

The price of the digital coin peaked at $ 958. At 13:00 Moscow time, it is trading at $ 347

The Harvest Finance (FARM) token price has risen by 391% since the start of trading on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. The value of the digital coin at the moment reached $ 958. At 11:00 UTC on August 11, Harvest Finance is trading at $ 347 (down 64% from the high). The token capitalization has exceeded $ 200 million, according to CoinGecko.

The Binance exchange on the morning of August 11 notified users of the placement of two new tokens in its innovation zone Harvest Finance (FARM) and Alpaca Finance (ALPACA). In this area, the marketplace is placing new digital coins that have higher volatility.









After the start of trading on Binance, the price of the Alpaca Finance token increased by 71% (from $ 0.96 to $ 1.65). At 12:40 Moscow time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 1.34, and its capitalization is $ 198 million.

Alpaca Finance is a lending protocol that allows you to generate leveraged returns on the Binance Smart Chain. ALPACA is the platform’s own token that is used to distribute performance fees, earn rewards, manage the network, and have exclusive access to NFTs.

Harvest Finance is a yield aggregator that aims to increase the return on assets hosted in Harvest vaults in the DeFi ecosystem. FARM is a proprietary protocol token that is used to manage the network, distribute profits among liquidity providers, and reward users for placing a token.

– One of the US insurance companies announced the purchase of bitcoins

– Hacker who stole $ 611 million worth of cryptocurrency announced his readiness to return it

– Coinbase profits increased 50 times over the year

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.