Nicole Kidman dreamed of playing the role that went to Julia Roberts. Let’s tell!

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, 53, admitted that she dreamed of playing the female lead in Notting Hill. Nevertheless, it was not she who passed the casting, but Julia Roberts, who eventually played the movie star Anna Scott.









“I really wanted this role. To be honest, I was not well-known and not talented enough then, ”the actress shared in an interview with Marie Claire.

For her role as Anna Scott Roberts received an award – she won the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globe Awards. The same award, only in the male category, went to her co-star Hugh Grant.

Note that while filming “Notting Hill”, Nicole did not sit without work. Kidman participated in the late director Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut with Tom Cruise, then her husband.

Twenty years ago, Nicole Kidman failed to reunite with Hugh Grant on screen, but on October 25 HBO will release the series “Rewind Back,” in which they will play a married couple.