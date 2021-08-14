Saturday, August 14, 2021
    Olivia Wilde changed her Instagram policy after starting a relationship with Harry Styles









    © Courtesy: Elle Girl



    Will hater protection work?

    Olivia Wilde closed comments on her Instagram because of criticism of her relationship with Harry Styles. Their relationship became known earlier this month.






    © @oliviawilde


    Although the couple have yet to comment on their romance, they were first photographed together at their friend’s wedding. It happened in less than two months after the news that Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children, broke up after almost ten years of marriage.

    Insider “E! News ”reports that the couple’s inner circle was well aware of Harry’s courtship.




    Production of Wilde’s new movie, which also stars Styles, was halted last November due to a positive COVID-19 test on set. Filming has recently resumed.

    On January 19, Olivia shared a photo with cinematographer Matthew Libatik at work. She wrote: “And … we are back“.






    © @oliviawilde


    The post received only 10 comments due to closed access – but all are pleasant! Styles, however, did not set any restrictions on his Instagram, and he is definitely ready to hear everyone who has something to say!




