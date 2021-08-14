Polkadot (DOT) Rises 100%, and Derivatives Shows Higher Price | Blockchain24

Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain project designed to connect parachain. Each application-centric chain built in Polkadot uses the Substrate modular structure to ease the development process.

The project has been in the spotlight for developers and investors for most of 2021, but the sharp general market correction on May 19 has dealt a heavy blow to the DOT price. Despite the crisis, Karura Swap, the first decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Polkadot ecosystem, was launched on July 22nd. The project was created by Acala, a decentralized finance project (DeFi) powered by Coinbase Ventures.

Over the past 24 days, the DOT has risen 100% to regain $ 20 support, even though the price is still 58% below $ 50. At the moment, investors seem to be unsure about the direction after the $ 22 level served as resistance.

Technical analysis charts may project a bullish point of view for the DOT, but what does the derivatives data say? For example, if there is no premium on futures contracts, it means that investors are not comfortable creating long positions using leverage. The decline in the regular volume of spot exchange rates shows little interest in price at current levels. This is especially troubling after a rally like the one seen on DOT.









The analysis of open interest on futures contracts measures the notional amount currently outstanding. Instead of measuring how many trades per day, it only counts open positions. After peaking at $ 1.2 billion on April 17, this metric reached $ 340 million. Despite the fact that the volume was much less, it currently has the same levels as in early February, when the DOT was trading at $ 20.

Longs (buyers) and shorts (sellers) are always the same in futures contracts, but their leverage varies. Potential imbalances are captured by the funding rate indicator. Derivative exchanges will charge either side, using more leverage to balance their risk.

As shown above, from mid-July to August 1, the funding rate was mostly negative, indicating that the shorts required more leverage. A negative rate of 0.05% every 8 hours is equivalent to 1% per week. However, the situation has changed in the last two weeks after the rate ranged from 0% to 0.04%, a level that is generally considered neutral.

The open interest and funding rate show no sign of a bullish rally in terms of derivatives trading. There is also no sign of excessive leverage or excitement after the recent rally, which is also positive. Since both are currently neutral, DOT’s performance is likely to depend on the evolution of its ecosystem.