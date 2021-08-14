Relaxed fashion: how Paltrow, Lopez, Pitt and others envisioned postcoat style on the red carpet in the 90s

After a regime of self-isolation and a ban on public events, social life around the world continues to return to its former pace. Many, however, consider the joy of social meetings to be somewhat premature, and so far the matter is not without misfires. Recently it became known that Alexander Molochnikov, who was visiting Kinotavr, was sick with coronavirus: he received a positive test in Moscow when he returned from the festival. Nevertheless, we all look forward to the return of the red carpets with hope and impatience to discuss star outfits and the latest trends again. But there is a fear that the stars themselves have forgotten how to dress up during the lockdown, and are too accustomed to comfortable home clothes, which they are in no hurry to change for tight dresses and high heels.

On the same “Kinotavr” in the chronicle, jeans, sneakers and “pajama” suits are constantly flickering. These are the unexpected consequences of the coronavirus, you might think. But in fact, we are again returning to the trend of the 90s, when many stars were also in no hurry to put on ballroom outfits and preferred casual style on the red carpet. Today we invite you to plunge into the archives again and, using their example, imagine what a relaxed post-image style of social events might look like.

Today (as it was before the pandemic, at least) red carpets are associated with an incredible scope of luxury and glamor. Behind each appearance of a star, the work of a whole team is hidden, ranging from designers who are fighting for cooperation with top celebrities to manicurists.

In the 90s, red carpets were still more of a means of expression, and the practice of fashion houses and celebrities working together was not yet ubiquitous. The situation began to change after the famous phrase by Joan Rivers “Who are you wearing?” (Who are you wearing?), Which entered pop culture in 1994. It was pronounced on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, where Joan asked this question to celebrities, wanting to know which outfits they had chosen from. But in general, the 90s were a time of relaxed secular fashion. The stars were more likely to choose what to wear, and thus could declare their own style, and not just work out contracts.

Good news for us? It won’t be difficult to repeat these red carpet looks! Especially fashionable then leather jackets, cardigans and coarse-knit sweaters are relevant this fall.

Drew Barrymore at the 1991 premiere of Guilty on Suspicion Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland at the 1990 Premiere of Die Hard Christy Turlington and Kate Moss at the 1993 New York CFDA Awards Brad Pitt at the 1993 premiere of True Love David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston at the 1997 premiere of “Scream 2” Angelina Jolie at the 1999 premiere of Girl, Interrupted Halle Berry at the 1993 MTV Movie Awards Reese Witherspoon at the 1996 premiere of “Two Days in the Valley” Leonardo DiCaprio at the 1993 premiere of Benny and June Lisa Bonet with her daughter Zoe Kravitz at the screening of the cartoon “Aristocratic Cats” in 1996 Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington at the 1994 premiere of “The Wolf” Keanu Reeves at the 1991 premiere of “The Other You” Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1996 premiere of From Dusk Till Dawn Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain with their daughter at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards Jennifer Lopez at the 1998 premiere of “Armageddon” Kate Moss at the 1999 Vogue Fashion Awards Evan McGregor and Cameron Diaz at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards Billie Joe Armstrong and Winona Ryder at the 1998 Premiere of Free Tibet Uma Thurman at the 1997 premiere of “Gattaca” Chloe Sevigny at the 1996 premiere of “The Truth in Wine” Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2000 SAG Awards