Ripple: Fundamental changes are needed

In order to build a proper cross-border payments network, the finance industry needs to be revolutionized, according to Sandy Young, Ripple’s new managing director for Europe.

The problems associated with today’s payment and banking infrastructure are widespread and stem from outdated technology that is slow to process, requires high fees and lacks transparency.

Young spoke in an interview about how distributed ledgers can help banks overcome outdated payment processing, the potential for open banking in Europe and elsewhere to expand faster payments and liquidity for small businesses, and why she believes that banks that lack a strategy for cryptocurrencies are in trouble.

They must take new approaches to stay relevant and keep up with the competition, such as blockchain and digital asset adoption. It is clear that we have reached a tipping point in the financial services industry. Companies that don't think about adopting any kind of crypto strategy will inevitably be left behind.







“RippleNet started out with an emphasis on remittances because there was significant friction that was insufficient for remittances within the existing financial system,” Young said. She added that new services for the era of open banking and embedded payments are designed to provide faster payments and lending for small merchants.

“In an industry that still relies heavily on pre-Internet infrastructure to process cross-border payments, this traditional model no longer works in today’s world,” a Ripple spokeswoman said.

Blockchain can help companies catch up. For example, a payment service provider could initiate a payment from a consumer’s bank account in a country like the UK through a consumer-enabled API and then use RippleNet to send funds to the Philippines in a matter of seconds, Young said.

Ripple’s new managing director for Europe said the next step will be to leverage European PSD2 rules, new standards in other countries, and general trends in data sharing between banks and financial technology to move beyond payments. “Open banking can help overcome outdated messaging standards and formats that can vary widely from country to country, requiring extensive manual intervention, which in turn leads to delays and inaccuracies,” Young said. According to her, transactions in different currencies require foreign exchange transactions, and the parties are exposed to foreign exchange and settlement risks.

As noted by a Ripple spokesman, the goal is “to create a world in which value flows as easily as information on the Internet.” So far, she said, the focus has been on tackling the inefficiency of moving money across borders. Since blockchains are decentralized, banks and other financial institutions can transfer payment information to each other in two directions in real time and make payments instantly and seamlessly. This can overcome a fragmented payment system even in the EU, where there is an outdated culture of cross-border trade.

