Ripple vs. SEC: SEC does not protect consumers

Fintech futurist Thomas P. Vartanyan said in an interview regarding Ripple's lawsuit against the SEC:

Ripple’s case against the SEC is tangible evidence that the government’s fascination with technology goes beyond the mesmerizing effect that new technology products often have. The actions of the Securities and Exchange Commission suggest that it is time to stop making noise and begin a thorough assessment of the fundamental financial characteristics of crypto products. When new products such as cryptoassets begin to attract a critical mass of users, administrative regulation must burrow in the weeds and either initiate action by Congress, classify the product according to current regulations, or change boundaries to ensure market stability and fair competition.

In the case of Ripple, the SEC claims to have a consumer protection goal. However, it ended up hurting consumers, as evidenced by a class action lawsuit from 18,000 XRP holders against the SEC.

