Ripple XRP and Ethereum Regulatory Status Debate Escalates Amid SEC Silence

The regulatory status debate between Ripple XRP and Ethereum is getting hotter and hotter as XRP holders come to its defense.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is under increasing pressure to clarify the regulatory status of Ripple XRP from Ethereum’s perspective. Lawyer Jeremy Hogan, one of the most active members of the XRP community, echoed this question to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, tweeting:

We know that you understand Ethereum very well. We also understand that you recently said that US securities laws are “very clear.” Therefore, millions of Americans who own ether would like to know the answer to a SIMPLE question: is Ethereum secure? Yes or no.







It should be noted that Ethereum’s regulatory status plays an important role because it has been compared in many ways to Ripple XRP. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Gensler said the law treats anything as a security if it meets certain conditions. A token is a security if the seller intends to receive money from its sale, and the buyer expects a profit based on the efforts of the sellers.

Notably, the aforementioned features are common to XRP and Ethereum. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin even once compared the Ethereum ecosystem to XRP. In addition, Gensler once stated that both Ethereum and XRP can be considered securities. That being said, the SEC has been criticized for suing Ripple rather than Ripple and Ethereum for selling unregistered securities.

Another question arises about the usefulness of both Ethereum and XRP. Ether is used in smart contracts, global money transfers, and NFT trading, according to the Ethereum website. Decentralized Applications (DApps) on the Ethereum network also run on Ethereum.

On the other hand, Ripple XRP is being used to support innovative technologies in international and local payments. An example is the recent implementation of the Japan-Philippines corridor. The Ripple team is currently considering other use cases listed on the XRP Ledger website. They provide smart contract functionality, build an ecosystem for NFT, and develop sidechains.

What’s more, John Deaton of law firm Deaton confirmed the use of XRP to “send value” in an interview with one of the XRP holders he represents. He also cited a corroborating transcript from US Justice of the Peace Sarah Netburn from March 2021, which said XRP was useful.

It was previously known that Ripple is partnering with a leading payment service provider in South Korea.