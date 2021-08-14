Selena Gomez talks about how self-study inspired her new album

“Многие люди говорили, что у меня ничего не получится, что я не смогу добиться цели”, - вспоминает певица.

Selena Gomez appeared at the magazine’s online conference on Saturday Teen Vogue, where she talked about how her self-study helped her inspire her to write a new album “Rare”, as well as to create a cosmetic line of the same name.

“The theme of my latest collection is a revelation about myself, about being lonely and vulnerable – This fine. That it’s okay to look different from everyone else. I think this is how I want to position my personal brand, ”said the 28-year-old singer and businesswoman.

Gomez also noted that in order to feel comfortable in your own body, you will need to work on yourself. After all, it is possible to believe in dreams only when you are in harmony with yourself.

“Why do you do what you want. Are you patient with yourself? Are you ready to submit your creation to the judgment of people? First of all, you need to ask yourself a lot of questions. But at the same time, it is important to surround yourself with people who will push for development, who will believe in you, because, as I said earlier, there are many who still say “no” to me. When I was younger, I had so many reasons to stop. ”







Hit singer “Ice CreamStated that being truthful with yourself is important in order to get great results.

“When I was younger, I was lucky to find my passion. From that moment on, I just followed my dream no matter what, ”said the singer. “Frankly speaking, to this day I believe that everything should be assessed from the standpoint of quality. I want to make sure that my team working on a line of cosmetics or my creative development has a connection with some kind of passion. Otherwise, all efforts seem futile to me. But the result is always amazing, ”said the 28-year-old singer, who went through a difficult recovery from lupus and a subsequent kidney transplant in 2020.

Selena Gomez recently became one of the four main characters of 2020 according to PEOPLE magazine. She managed to get this title thanks to her bold statements about how she managed to cope with depression, anxiety, and accept your renewed body.