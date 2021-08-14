star rating with the most beautiful feet











There are men who consider the feet to be the most beautiful part of a woman’s body. We suggest looking at those that are recognized as the sexiest in the world.











Megan Fox, Emma Watson, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez





The Internet portal WikiFeet decided to find out which celebrity has the most seductive feet. The experts of the project on the beauty of female feet have posted on the website photos of more than three hundred thousand pairs of feet of celebrities over the age of 17. Resource users reviewed the pictures and rated them on a scale of sexuality from one to five. The feet of which star beauties turned out to be perfect to the very fingertips, read in this material.











Megan Fox





Topped the rating by one of the sexiest women in the world – 34-year-old Megan Fox… The actress has a slender figure, a sultry appearance, luxurious hair, a convincing sense of style and, as it turned out, the most beautiful feet among celebrities. The celebrity does not hide that she has repeatedly resorted to the help of beauty specialists to become even more beautiful. The star underwent rhinoplasty, enlarged her breasts, changed the shape of her lips and pumped fillers into her cheekbones. However, graceful legs came to her by nature.











Emma Watson





Behind her, on the second line, is located Emma Watson, 30… The performer of the role of Hermione Granger in the fantasy Harry Potter franchise is not only a talented actress, but also a rare beauty. Emma is the owner of a fragile, well-formed figure. Her legs, which the actress proudly demonstrates in public, choosing short skirts, shorts and open shoes, deserve special attention of fans. The star, regardless of the season, has smooth, tanned skin and always has a flawless pedicure. In addition, Emma wears shoes in size 37.5, which means that her foot is quite petite.

The third line of the rating is occupied by 52-year-old Kylie Minogue… Remember how in the video for Slow, the singer squirms on a blue towel, and tanned beauties stretch to her feet? Now we understand why. Just look at the neat and feminine feet of the celebrity! I definitely want to show these in public in the most open sandals.











Mila Kunis





In the list of the most-most, there were also feet Mila Kunis, 37… You don’t have to be a foot fetishist to stare at an actress’s feet. Ashton Kutcher’s wife has them not only miniature, like Cinderella’s, but also always well-groomed. Seeing Mila without makeup is easy, but without a pedicure – from the category of fantasy!











Jennifer Aniston





Feet Jennifer Aniston, 52 also turned out to be among the most beautiful, which, frankly, surprised us. The actress is a big fan of high-heeled shoes. From the frequent wearing of stiletto heels, the veins on the feet of the celebrity began to stand out noticeably. But, apparently, this does not bother the users of the WikiFeet site, who left their numerous likes under the photographs of Jennifer’s feet.











Rihanna





Rating portal WikiFeet beautified and feet Rihanna, 33… The appearance of pop singers has repeatedly become the subject of discussion on the Web. Bodishaimers criticized the artist for being overweight and disproportionate. However, we are sure that no hater can find fault with the graceful feet of a celebrity.











Selena Gomez





The owner of seductive feet is recognized and Selena Gomez, 28… This year, the star starred in another Puma ad campaign, featuring the Cali Star model. On chiseled feet, the shoes look incredibly attractive. No matter how buyers tear off the new sneakers with their feet!

Photo: Getty Images

