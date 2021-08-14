Stars with lupus – who’s fighting the disease?

O illness, called lupus, TV viewers learned thanks to the protagonist of the TV series “House”. House in many episodes suspected this disease in patients and was almost always mistaken. In fact, lupus is quite common. This is autoimmune a disease in which the immune system produces antibodies against healthy cells in the body. It is sometimes said that “the body eats itself.” Lupus gets its name from a skin rash that looks like a wolf bite. 5-tv.ru tells the stories of celebrities who are battling lupus.

Selena Gomez

The singer Selena Gomez diagnosed with arthritis and lupus erythematosus several years ago. In 2015, the star underwent treatment, but a year later Gomez was hospitalized due to complications. Upon learning that the disease had returned, the girl fell into depression. Selena developed panic attacks, gained weight due to illness, and was harassed online. According to the star, then her mental and physical health suffered greatly.

Photo: globallookpress.com © Dave Starbuck via www.imago-imag

In 2017, Selena almost had a kidney failure, and the star underwent a transplant. Selena’s donor was her friend Francia. After recovery, Gomez’s physical condition stabilized, but the singer could not overcome obsessive thoughts and was worried that the operation would not help to cope with the disease. Gomez spent several weeks in a mental hospital. In 2020, the singer was able to talk about this difficult period in her life. She spoke about the disease on her Instagram page and showed the scar left after the operation. Now Selena feels well and regularly visits a psychologist.

Lady Gaga

Singer Lady Gaga complained of breathing problems and fatigue. In 2010, Gaga revealed that she tested positive for lupus. According to the star, her aunt Joanne died of the disease at the age of 19.

Photo: globallookpress.com © Imagespace

“It’s not really lupus yet. Doctors call this a borderline state: that is, if I do not monitor my health and undergo routine examinations, then the disease will begin to progress“, – said the singer.

Five years later, Lady Gaga’s lupus worsened, the star began to feel pain and was hospitalized. She underwent medical treatment and soon returned to the stage. But the pains due to the disease have not disappeared anywhere, the singer is learning to live in such a state.









Forces

Photo: globallookpres.com © Lorando Labbe via www.imago-imag

Pop singer Seal has been suffering from lupus since his teens. He fell ill with a special type of disease – discoid lupus erythematosus, as a result of which hair falls out and scars appear on his face. The artist was undergoing treatment. Seal was able to stop the course of the disease, but scars remained on his cheeks. In an interview, Seal said that he could not look at himself in the mirror because of the scars on his cheeks. He suffered constantly from the ridicule of the teenagers around him and was able to come to terms with the marks only in adulthood. Seal is now in remission.

Toni Braxton

Photo: globallookpress.com © Hubert Boesl

In 2008, singer Toni Braxton had a heart attack – she fainted on stage. Doctors thought that the star needed a heart transplant, but Braxton’s tests allowed her to make an accurate diagnosis. Then Tony found out that she had lupus, but decided to keep the disease a secret. The singer spent four days in the hospital. At discharge, Tony was advised to focus on health and quit music. The singer changed her lifestyle, switched to a plant-based diet and began to appear less on stage. In 2010, she publicly stated that she suffers from lupus and spoke about depression and panic attacks. With the help of treatments, Toni Braxton was able to delay the course of the disease. She still leads a healthy lifestyle and gives rare concerts.

Kristen Johnston

Photo: globallookpress.com © F Sadou

Hollywood comedy star Kristen Johnston revealed she had lupus in 2013. The actress explained that at first she did not want to report her condition, but after undergoing a long course of treatment, she decided to share the news with fans. The star could not be diagnosed for a long time. As a result of research, Kristen learned that she has a rare form of lupus, which affects the spinal cord. Johnston’s diagnosis was confirmed by 17 doctors to whom the star contacted. The actress began treatment when she could no longer lower her neck without a special device. Doctors said that if Johnston had postponed the treatment process, she could have received paralysis of the whole body. The actress has gone through several operations. In 2014, she said that the worst is over, and she is in remission. According to Kristen, few people talk about lupus.