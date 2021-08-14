The designer showed how celebrities have changed over the decades

Designer Ard Jelik creates nostalgic collages in which he combines photographs of celebrities in childhood and youth. The heroes of his works have already become Margot Robbie, Emma Watson and others. Jelik combines photographs in such a way that one gets the impression that, for example, Barack Obama can reach out through time and cheer up his little one.

Djelik took the first photo from the Then and Now series about 10 years ago with his brother. “I studied to be a graphic designer. I took lessons in drawing, design, theater and photography. I was very fond of music, films, TV, – he told in an interview with Bored Panda, – so it is not surprising that I decided to take pictures of celebrities. “

“Being able to look at them through the years not only allows us to compare their ages,” he adds, “it refreshes the memories of favorite actors and musicians, especially those who are no longer with us. We not only realize how old we are and how quickly time flies, but also pay attention to how we ourselves have changed over the years. “

The fact that the photo actually consists of two parts is very difficult to notice. “This is the most difficult part of the job – composing a composition of two shots, for example, when the hand should be on the shoulder or people in the frame should hug each other,” Jelik notes.