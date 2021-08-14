The highest paid celebrity was laughed at because of the water in her shower: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

Former youngest billionaire in the world, Kylie Jenner, who is also recognized as the highest paid celebrity of 2020, showed fans the interior of her bathroom and received ridicule on social media. Pictures of the premises were posted on Instagram Stories, after which in Twitter user comments appeared.

In the published footage, the entrepreneur showed a shower room in beige and black tones, trimmed with glass and marble. The attention of the audience was attracted by the pressure of the water that poured from the shower: it seemed to them “too weak for such a luxurious house.”

“Our dorm showers are small and tasteless, but at least the water pressure is better than Kylie Jenner’s.” And this is the bathroom of a billionaire? ”,“ Even at home I have a water pressure much stronger than Kylie’s, ”“ Jenner has a house for 35 million dollars, and this is the pressure of water in her soul, ”they ridiculed.

Kylie Jenner herself has not yet commented on this.

In June 2020, it was reported that Kylie Jenner spent over $ 100 million (over seven billion rubles) in 12 months on real estate and private jets. In particular, for her daughter’s birthday, she purchased a private Global Express Jet and equipped it with attractions and bouncy castles. In addition, for $ 36.5 million (two billion rubles), Jenner bought an estate in California, as well as a piece of land next to her home in Hidden Hills for $ 15 million (one billion rubles).