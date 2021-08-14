Saturday, August 14, 2021
    The movie "Cruella" was compared by the audience to "Joker" and "Harley Quinn"




    The movie “Cruella” was compared by the audience to “Joker” and “Harley Quinn”

    Harley Quinn called asking for an explanation of what was going on.

    Still from the movie "Cruella"

    Still from the movie “Cruella”

    Disney has finally released the first teaser trailer for Craig Gillespie’s Cruella. The video is already being actively discussed on the Web, and many viewers notice the similarities with the “villainous” solo albums of the Joker and Harley Quinn.

    Twitter users noticed that the atmosphere and approach to the narration of the film about the villainess “101 Dalmatians” Cruella De Vil really reminds of the films of Warner Bros. Joker and Birds of Prey: The Fantastic Story of Harley Quinn.

    Someone criticizes Disney for the “secondary”, but many like that the studio decided to make its next project just like that. Here are some comments:

    “Emma Stone of the Harley Quinn era. I like it, I like it ”

    The Joker from Disney. And if not kidding, it looks good. Much better than other Disney remakes. But still nothing special. ”

    “It’s actually Disney’s Joker. So at least this is something different for their feature films. ”

    Recall that in addition to Stone, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emma Thompson and Mark Strong starred in the film about the development of a cult villain.




    Cruella is set to premiere on May 27th.

