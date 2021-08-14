The movie “Cruella” was compared by the audience to “Joker” and “Harley Quinn”

Harley Quinn called asking for an explanation of what was going on.

Still from the movie “Cruella”

Disney has finally released the first teaser trailer for Craig Gillespie’s Cruella. The video is already being actively discussed on the Web, and many viewers notice the similarities with the “villainous” solo albums of the Joker and Harley Quinn.



Twitter users noticed that the atmosphere and approach to the narration of the film about the villainess “101 Dalmatians” Cruella De Vil really reminds of the films of Warner Bros. Joker and Birds of Prey: The Fantastic Story of Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn literally the blueprint pic.twitter.com/T26Tx319YW

– Margot Robbie supremacy (@ harlsrobb1e) February 17, 2021

Someone criticizes Disney for the “secondary”, but many like that the studio decided to make its next project just like that. Here are some comments:

Harley Quinn called, asked to explain what was going on.)

It’s funny how Emma looks like a much bigger HC than the Margot Robbie version – the cute face is closer to the original. Whereas from MR, perhaps, a more bitchy Cruella would have come out. Be that as it may, it will be interesting to see it.#Cruella pic.twitter.com/weD5Xxo7FJ

– SKETCH TURNER (@Sketch_Turner) February 18, 2021

Why does this look like a bunch of references to Harley Quinn and the Hunger Games? And what have the Dalmatians got to do with it? ???? https: //t.co/oRoQBTkNg6

– which is not a redhead ???? (@ki_tsu) February 18, 2021

If the trailer had not sounded “Cruella”, I would have thought that the trailer for the film about Harley Quinn#cruella #harlickynn #Cruella #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/lWIzygLKxs

– Sweetfiet (@NikolaNotTesla) February 18, 2021

“Emma Stone of the Harley Quinn era. I like it, I like it ”

emma stone harley quinn era i love it i love it pic.twitter.com/sXlVMa1MDX

– Olwethu ???? (@saintmauds_) February 17, 2021

The Joker from Disney. And if not kidding, it looks good. Much better than other Disney remakes. But still nothing special. ”

Disney’s Joker.

All joking aside, this doesn’t look bad, and it does look much better than the other remakes we have gotten from Disney. But it still doesn’t look anything special. https://t.co/R4jSa6YAdE

– Tristan the Happy 5th, Zootopia! Fan (@MichelsTristan) February 17, 2021

“It’s actually Disney’s Joker. So at least this is something different for their feature films. ”

Man, this is basically Disney’s Joker.

So, hey at least it’s something different for their live action stuff. https://t.co/nvtY3RBH9K

– Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) February 17, 2021

Recall that in addition to Stone, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emma Thompson and Mark Strong starred in the film about the development of a cult villain.









Cruella is set to premiere on May 27th.

Read Also: 45 Amusing Easter Eggs and References You Can Find in Disney Cartoons





