Three generations: Gwyneth Paltrow shares a rare photo with mom and daughter

Gwyneth Paltrow with her mother Blythe Danner and daughter Apple

Yesterday, 47-year-old actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare family photo on Instagram with her 77-year-old mother Blythe Danner and 16-year-old daughter Apple from her ex-husband Chris Martin.

The photo, however, appeared on the star’s blog for a reason – with the participation of family members, she announced the debut collection of G. Label brand dresses, which are now presented on her Goop website.

Those wishing to repeat the image of Paltrow, however, will have to fork out a lot – such a set of top and skirt in large white peas will cost 720 dollars. And the dresses her mother and daughter pose in cost $ 595 each.



Gwyneth Paltrow with her mother

Fans of the star, however, are more interested not in the outfits, but in their owners: it was not the dresses that received the compliments, but Gwyneth and the company.

Wonderful three generations.

Goddesses.

Beauties,

– write online followers.

Well, others do not stop paying attention to the external similarity of all three, especially noting that Apple is becoming more and more like her mother.



Gwyneth Paltrow with her daughter Apple









From ex-spouse Chris Martin, Paltrow also has a 14-year-old son, Moses. Despite the fact that now the actress and the singer are in an excellent relationship, they had many problems in their marriage, and their separation was painful. The star recently wrote about this in an essay for Vogue magazine.