Tom Felton hosted an online party with his Harry Potter co-stars

November 16 marks the 19th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film. In honor of this, the performer of the role of Draco Malfoy Tom Felton gathered his colleagues in the film for an online party, informs Daily Mail.

The home party was streamed live on the Veeps platform under the hashtag # 19yearslater (19 years later). Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, James and Oliver Phelps, Jason Isaacs and many others looked at it. However, unfortunately, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, could not come to the “reunion”.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, said that on the set he was often called “Come on again, Grint”, as he had to redo all the scenes “20 times.” According to the actor, he constantly began to laugh at the most inopportune moments – for example, during the filming of Dumbledore’s funeral.









Daniel Radcliffe, in turn, hinted that this party is just a preliminary nostalgia, and a large-scale celebration will be next year, when it turns 20 years since the release of the first film. “I feel like we’re going to be flashbacking a lot in various forms,” said the actor.

The 19 year anniversary means a lot not only for the actors and creators of the film franchise, but also for fans of books about the young wizard: the epilogue to Deathly Hallows takes place exactly 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts – and, like now, in the fall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=508jhXs_rIQ