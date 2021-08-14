Trailer for the drama “Locked” from the creator of “Peaky Blinders”

Stephen Knight, the creator and permanent developer of Peaky Blinders and one of the authors of the idea for the TV series Taboo, did not waste time during the spring self-isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and created the script for the comedy drama Lockdown with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Directed by Doug Lyman (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, films about Jason Bourne, “Edge of Tomorrow”).

The film was subsequently renamed Locked Down. There were also some details regarding the plot – Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) decided to break off relations exactly in the days when the lockdown was announced. Therefore, they will have to endure each other until the restrictive measures are lifted. As it turns out, living together does not end with the purchase of groceries (and toilet paper), and it is also by no means limited to work videoconferences, which cause nervous tremors in millions of people around the world. Linda and Paxton find themselves involved in a major criminal scam.

The first look at Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in COVID heist comedy “LOCKED DOWN” has been released, Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) stuck at home together when a mandatory lockdown is announced just as they decided to separate. On HBO Max – January 14. pic.twitter.com/UeGc9r5NwE – What’s On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) January 4, 2021

The film will be released on a wide screen in a number of countries in early 2021, and will also be available to viewers of HBO Max from January 14.