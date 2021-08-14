Ukrainian Angelina Jolie is resting in Vinnytsia region

Popular Ukrainian singer and instagram blogger Tatiana Vorzheva has long been known as Ukrainian Angelina Jolie. The girl is strikingly similar to a Hollywood actress, which is confirmed by numerous photos on her blog.

The beautiful Tanya Vorzheva regularly shares beautiful photographs on her Instagram page. The 33-year-old singer, star of “Star Factory-3” and a former member of the Ukrainian female pop group “Real O” is currently actively developing a solo career, and the external resemblance to Angelina Jolie only adds to her popularity.

Tanya Vorzheva spent her summer vacation in her native country. Ukrainian Angelina Jolie showed many photos that she took while on vacation. The amazing nature, the mirror-like surface of the lake against the backdrop of the sunset delighted the singer’s fans. But they were even more surprised that the pictures were taken not in foreign resorts, but in Ukraine.









“This is the Vinnytsia region … I” flew away “into space?

In her next publication, Ukrainian Angelina Jolie noted that she knows how to relax wherever nature is. The simpler the terrain, the dearer and more pleasant it is to its soul.

We will remind, earlier the Ukrainian Kim Kardashian showed her mouth-watering forms in a swimsuit. The TV star of Ukraine had a great vacation in Turkey.