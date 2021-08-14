Saturday, August 14, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Ukrainian Angelina Jolie is resting in Vinnytsia region




    Popular Ukrainian singer and instagram blogger Tatiana Vorzheva has long been known as Ukrainian Angelina Jolie. The girl is strikingly similar to a Hollywood actress, which is confirmed by numerous photos on her blog.

    Ukrainian Angelina Jolie surprised by the striking resemblance to the famous actress

    The beautiful Tanya Vorzheva regularly shares beautiful photographs on her Instagram page. The 33-year-old singer, star of “Star Factory-3” and a former member of the Ukrainian female pop group “Real O” is currently actively developing a solo career, and the external resemblance to Angelina Jolie only adds to her popularity.

    Tanya Vorzheva spent her summer vacation in her native country. Ukrainian Angelina Jolie showed many photos that she took while on vacation. The amazing nature, the mirror-like surface of the lake against the backdrop of the sunset delighted the singer’s fans. But they were even more surprised that the pictures were taken not in foreign resorts, but in Ukraine.




    “This is the Vinnytsia region … I” flew away “into space?

    Ukrainian Angelina Jolie surprised with a striking resemblance to the famous actress

    In her next publication, Ukrainian Angelina Jolie noted that she knows how to relax wherever nature is. The simpler the terrain, the dearer and more pleasant it is to its soul.

    Ukrainian Angelina Jolie surprised with a striking resemblance to the famous actressWe will remind, earlier the Ukrainian Kim Kardashian showed her mouth-watering forms in a swimsuit. The TV star of Ukraine had a great vacation in Turkey.




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us