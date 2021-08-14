Voxel Bridge at Vancouver Biennale – Largest Blockchain-Based AR Experience | Blockchain24

With Voxel Bridge, the Vancouver Biennale brings contemporary art to the epicenter of blockchain innovation. Artist Jessica Angel has transformed the lower south end of the Vancouver Cambi Bridge into a 1,765 square meter public art installation that comes to life as “the largest blockchain augmented reality experience of its kind.”



Jessica Angel. Photo: Vancouver Biennale

At first glance, the artwork appears to be a massive two-dimensional vinyl mural that surrounds the footpath, support columns, and the underside of the bridge, providing an immersive feel, reminiscent of a slightly tilted computer board. With the Vancouver Biennale app, free to download for iOS and Android devices, visitors walk through the mural and use their mobile phones to immerse themselves in an interactive digital wonderland. This multisensory adventure is made possible by groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) advancements developed for this Spheroid Universe setup and powered by blockchain technology on the Kusama Network (KSM).



Photo: Vancouver Biennale



Photo: Vancouver Biennale

Voxel Bridge is a landmark event in contemporary art. This is not just a mural or a piece of crypto art. Voxel Bridge exists simultaneously in three worlds: in the real world under the Cambi Bridge in Vancouver, in augmented reality perceived through the application, and in a live blockchain. An integrated fusion of the real and digital worlds, it delivers an innovative audience experience using the latest advances in augmented reality technology. In augmented reality, there are twenty different interactive animations through which visitors learn about the history of the Kusama network, known as the experimental sister network Polkadot (DOT), and how it is created, funded and managed. The artist uses live blockchain data as a creative tool to create a real-time forward projection of the blockchain, using this abstract technical concept and visualizing it for people to see it live through a work of art.

It is believed that blockchain technology can change the way we interact with the world. It is currently believed to be the safest way to record and track digital data and prevent fraud, tampering, and tampering. The opportunities for all sectors of business, including banking, voting, healthcare, the arts, and government transparency, are endless. Voxel Bridge is the first art installation to show the world this revolutionary emerging technology in AR format.



Photo: Vancouver Biennale

“The Vancouver Biennale has always been one step ahead and pushed the traditional boundaries of art in public space. Now that the very definition of the public has become virtual, we were determined to bring the world an art installation of immense artistic and technical value, ”says Barry Mowatt, President and Artistic Director of the Vancouver Biennale. “The Vancouver Biennale is all about using art as a catalyst for learning, so if you really don’t have a clue of the latest technological buzzwords like blockchain, cryptocurrency, augmented and virtual reality, this art installation delivers truly accessible and mesmerizing visualization as a way knowledge”.







“Art is a mobilizing force capable of connecting seemingly dissimilar worlds, and Voxel Bridge demonstrates this ability,” says artist Jessica Angel. This installation transcends the pleasure of art into a unifying and experimental effort that allows blockchain technology, augmented reality and public art to explore new ways of interacting. “

Spheroid Universe, responsible for the development and implementation of AR / XR solutions for Voxel Bridge, was the first in the world to create a unique opportunity to see the work of the Kusama blockchain through art using augmented reality (AR) technologies, cutting edge developments in this field. computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI).



Photo: Vancouver Biennale

“In the Voxel Bridge project, we visualized the life of the Kusama Network blockchain as an augmented reality installation based on dynamic geolocation, where the key technological problem is the precise positioning of a giant interactive augmented reality object, which can be achieved not so much on the basis of markers as on photo and video data. about the surroundings. We plan to apply this experience for rendering AR objects of NFT Art in the Polkadot / Kusama Network ecosystem, – said Andrey Almiashev, CEO of Spheroid Universe. In fact, this was the first test of Web 3.0 Spheroid.Earth, our as-yet undisclosed algorithm for positioning large areas of AR, completely coinciding with the real world. Solving this problem on a global scale will require the participation of many people, collecting data from different parts of the planet, and the result is a digital version of the Earth, which will be jointly owned by all who participated in the creation. “

“Creative and innovative visualization of information is critical in a global society that increasingly relies on IT and digital systems. The differences provided by the availability of information are both broad and profound and can lead to tremendous changes in attitudes and, in general, hopefully towards knowledge and understanding rather than ignorance. This becomes even more important in nascent social technologies such as Kusama, where the social benefits of technology can only be delivered through relentless mass education about why these benefits are needed and how they are delivered. Jessica Angel’s installation Voxel Bridge at the Vancouver Biennale is one step in the right direction, helping to illustrate that technology that brings together the world’s population on an unprecedented scale, immediacy and intimacy must be carefully thought out so that key human expectations such as privacy, ownership and fair handling is guaranteed by the underlying technology we use, ”said Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, former CTO and co-founder of Ethereum.



Photo: Vancouver Biennale

Figures and facts