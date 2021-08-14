What is Ethereum Classic cryptocurrency

The cryptocurrency market is actively expanding. Many companies create their own tokens for additional listing. Forks are also observed in popular means of payment. So, Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, already exists in several guises. Its main rival, Etherum, is less prolific for offshoots. But despite notable price differences from the favorite and recent scandals, the token continues to attract attention.

Today, there are two main types of ether-based means of payment: Etherum Classic and Ethereum, or ETC and ETH. It may seem like this is one cryptocurrency. But tokens are traded using different mechanisms. In particular, the difference lies in the number of tokens. The number of Bitcoin, for example, is limited. Approaching the limit was one of the reasons for the recent jump in the rate. Etherum can be issued indefinitely. In the case of the classic alternative token, there is a limit of 230 million ETC.

The algorithms for obtaining cryptocurrencies are also different. When switching between ETC and ETH, the user needs to change:

wallet;

pool address;

PhoneixMiner parameters.

Cryptocurrency developers are planning further separation. ETC is moving to a new algorithm, Keccak. The changes were facilitated by a major hacker attack on the project. As a result of the intervention of attackers, he lost almost $ 50 million.The attack threatened to bankrupt ETH and the twinned project DAO.









Etherum Classic is considered one of the best known and oldest smart contract platforms. Token has guaranteed no censorship, manipulation, monitoring or outside interference. The hacker’s intervention contributed to the creation of a new fork. The group supporting the project sought to get the system back before the intruders intervened. At the same time, the organizers immediately admitted that they did not plan to return the stolen funds of the DAO project. Such action would be contrary to the policy of decentralization.

Even before that, there were disputes on the network about the environmental friendliness of bitcoin and ether. The latter required less specialized mining equipment. The researchers noted that the cost of mining Etherum was almost 99% less than mining BTC. the equipment could also be used for other purposes, which reduced the stress on the ecosystem. Today, given the ramification of cryptocurrencies, the principles of resource exploitation could be simplified. But Etherum remains a promising cryptocurrency in all versions, despite the spread of rates with the “main” token.