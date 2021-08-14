Who is Caitlyn Jenner :: Heroes :: RBC Style

Until 2015, the world knew Bruce Jenner – the Olympic decathlon champion, the star of television series and bad films, the father of six children from three marriages. But then Bruce called himself Caitlin Marie and changed gender, while maintaining conservative views and adherence to the ideals of the Republican Party.

Caitlyn Jenner supported Donald Trump and publicly renounced this position, declared transgender in front of an audience of 20.7 million people, ended up in South Park in an unsightly role of a “blockhead” with a speech impairment who constantly knocks down runners (in 2015, Caitlin arranged a car accident with several cars in Los Angeles), and on the cover of Vanity Fair in an almost angelic image thanks to the efforts of photographer Annie Leibovitz.

To anyone who is not closely familiar with the biography of Caitlyn Jenner, it will seem that a celebrity is simply chasing fame. We suggest taking a closer look at it.

Champion

In February 2015, Bruce Jenner, who has not yet changed sex, drove into the car of Kim Hou, an activist, actress and animal rights activist, and then pushed the woman onto the Pacific Highway, where another car bumped into her. Howe died, and no charges were brought against Jenner. Already in April 2015, Caitlyn Marie Jenner appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine: the former decathlon champion, “the greatest sportsman in the world” posed in a snow-white ensemble with romantically curled hair and looked the world straight in the eyes.

Bruce became Caitlin after years of suffering from gender dysphoria, three marriages and hormone therapy. To anyone interested in details, Jenner explained that she was never attracted to men, and given that people have a hard time understanding the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity, she prefers to be perceived as asexual.

Before these hurricane changes, former stepfather Kim Kardashian was a TV star, and even earlier, a talented athlete. Enrolling in college on a football scholarship, Bruce gave up football after a knee injury, but the coach took into account his ward’s outstanding track and field skills and offered him an alternative – decathlon.

In the 1970s, Jenner set his sights on the Olympics with an overseas example in front of his eyes – the Soviet athlete Nikolai Avilov from Odessa. Olympic champion, world record holder at the end of the Munich Olympics in 1972, Avilov made an indelible impression on Bruce – he began intensive training and four years later took gold at the Summer Olympics in Montreal, and set a world record: in the 1.5 thousand run. m, he overtook the favorite of the competition Leonid Litvinenko by eight seconds. All of this was broadcast live on American television.

Bruce Jenner at the Montreal Summer Olympics, 1976 © Getty

At the end of the Montreal Olympics, Jenner took the American flag from a spectator and carried it during the lap of honor, starting a tradition that is now prevalent among athletes.

He became a National Hero, Associated Press Athlete of the Year, and has been inducted into the National Athletics Hall of Fame, the Olympic Hall of Fame and other halls attesting to his exceptional athletic talents. For nearly 20 years, San Jose City College has hosted the annual Bruce Jenner Challenge.

Jenner was also the American champion in the men’s decathlon, won the French national championship and was awarded gold at the 1975 Pan American Games – setting a tournament record with 8045 points. And then, in a competition in Oregon between the USA, the USSR and Poland, he broke Avilov’s record (8454 points), taking over 70 points.

TV star

Having reached sports heights (Jenner admitted that he was no longer interested in a career as an athlete), he tried to appear in films, but the undertakings were, to put it mildly, unsuccessful. He could not stand in a row with other athletes who stormed the big screens. The very first film “Music Can’t Stop” received an anti-award “Golden Raspberry”, and Jenner himself – a nomination.

Chris and Bruce Jenner, 1991







The athlete did not repeat the success of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone and went to television – he was more fortunate there. He has starred in police dramas, appeared on reality television, talked about dyslexia in the comedy show Troubled Words, entertained television viewers with sports programs and starred in an outstanding promotional film for the Strair Climber Plus.

With the onset of the 21st century, Bruce Jenner’s career was full of various television projects: cameo roles in long-playing sitcoms, participation in a figure skating show as a judge, appearances in the TV series Murder, She Wrote, etc. In 2007, the world learned about the Kardashian Family, and Bruce Jenner, happily married to Kris Kardashian, was pulled into the abyss, where he continued to stay until the reality show closed in March 2021, even after his divorce from Kris. Jenner received another Golden Raspberry in 2011 thanks to Adam Sandler, who starred in Jack and Jill, which received an anti-award in all ten nominations.

Jenner also appeared on streaming – already in 2016, after the transition, she appeared as herself in the series “Obvious” on Amazon Prime.

Newsmaker

Caitlyn Jenner can be called one of the most titled persons of our time. In her past life, sports achievements figured, in the current one – in the media. Glamor Magazine awarded her the title of “Trans Champion” in the galaxy of glamorous divas of 2015, Out magazine awarded her the title of Newsmaker of the Year, Sports Illustrated put her on the cover for the first time in its history, she became the most famous transgender woman in the world (which is not surprising given her rich media portfolio) and even drank misogyny in her address. Actress Rose McGowan, in the midst of #MeToo, found fault with Jenner’s words that the hardest thing in a woman’s life is figuring out what to wear today. The actress objected to her: “We are more than outfits. We are more of a stereotype imposed by people like you. Are you a woman now? Well then, damn it, find out that we have accumulated a completely different experience than you in your man’s life, full of privileges. “

The scandal was drowned in a pluralism of opinions. Caitlyn Jenner began to actively support the LGBTQ community by signing a contract with the Creative Artists Agency, doing charity work and raising transgender concerns with Samantha Power, the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Jenner has been joined by brands. For example, MAC Cosmetics has partnered with the TV star to develop the Finally Free lipstick, the proceeds of which went to a fund to support transgender people.

In 2016, when Donald Trump was running for president, Caitlin spoke at the Big Tent Brunch Republican National Convention on transgender rights.

Politician

Christian, Conservative, and Republican Jenner is constantly under fire for her beliefs. She got it for supporting Trump and for refusing to support Trump (having cast her vote for him in 2016, two years later, she admitted that the 45th President’s policy towards the transgender community and LGBTQ people is inhuman).

Since activism goes side by side with politics, Caitlin could not help but touch on this burning topic. In a Washington Post article, Jenner admitted she was wrong in relying on the Trump administration to support the LGBT community: “The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this presidency.” Jenner echoed Lilly Wachowski’s manifesto, which called on Americans to preserve democracy and prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2020 election.

Caitlin, for her part, could have limited herself to statements and altercations on Twitter, but it seems that the fame of her fellow athletes is haunting her. Or California land can’t live without celebrities as governor. Following the Republican and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jenner set her sights on this honorary position, as it became known in early April. So far, this intention has not been officially confirmed, but sources say that Brad Parscale, the former head of Trump’s election campaign, will help her. She will also be joined by Caroline Wren, who has been collecting funds for the needs of the Republicans for a long time. She contacted Jenner through an LGBTQ non-profit organization.

If Caitlin is running, then the Trump context will significantly complicate her path to victory, given the ex-president’s unpopularity in California. While some media outlets speculate about Jenner’s campaign, others question the reality of these ambitions. Deadline’s source believes that 71-year-old Kaitlyn Jenner will not dare to take the governor’s office, and makes statements about her political career only for the sake of hype in the press and out of a desire to gain more airtime on television.