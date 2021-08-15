6 happy Hollywood couples in which women are older than their chosen ones

Priyanka Chopra

Age difference: 11 years

The first rumors about the relationship between Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas began to circulate in May 2018. The couple caused a stir by appearing at the 2017 Met Gala. Since news of their marriage broke in 2018, the couple have faced strong (and often unfair) social media reactions to their 11-year age gap. Despite the criticism, from that moment on, the lovers became literally inseparable, traveled together around the world and spent a lot of time with their families.

Lisa Bonet

Age difference: 11 years

The love story of Jason Momoa, best known for his role in Aquaman and the hugely popular TV series Game of Thrones and Lisa Bonet (Angel Heart and Ray Donovan), began a long time ago. As a child, 8-year-old Momoa saw Bonet in the popular 80s comedy series and promised himself to get to know her by all means. And so it happened, however, only 18 years later. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa met at a party with mutual friends in 2005. At the time of the meeting, Momoa was not a very famous actor, while almost everyone knew Lisa Bonet: both as a talented actress who played a role in the popular American sitcom “The Cosby Show” and as the ex-wife of musician Lenny Kravitz. Despite the outward brutality, according to Bonet, her husband is sensitive, empathy and spends a lot of time with his family.

Deborra-Lee Furness

Age difference: 13 years old

Logan star Hugh Jackman met Deborra-Lee Furness on the set of the Australian drama Corelli in 1995.

– “In two weeks I knew that we would be together until the end of our days,” the actor said in one of his interviews. Four months later, Hugh proposed to her. The couple set up some rules to ensure that their marriage will always be strong, including never spending more than two weeks apart and never falling asleep in an argument.

Age difference: 7 years

The 47-year-old actress Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden began their relationship in 2014. A year later, the couple legalized their relationship, for both this is the first marriage, and in January 2020, the couple had a daughter, Raddix.

The Hollywood actress stopped acting five years ago. Cameron emphasized that she devoted most of her life to the public and now focuses on the family.

Eva Mendes

Age difference: 7 years

Actress Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, the star of Drive and Blade Runner 2049, first met in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. Eve and Ryan have been together for ten years and try not to advertise the details of their relationship. The actress never publishes joint pictures with him.

– “My man and my children are personal.”

In the fall of 2014, the stars became parents for the first time – Eva gave birth to a daughter, Esmeralda, and in 2016, the couple had a second daughter, Amada. In one of her interviews, Mendes shared that she really wanted to become a mom only after meeting Ryan:

– “He appeared in my life, and everything changed. I wanted not just children, I wanted children from him.”

Julianne Moore

Age difference: 9 years

Hollywood actress Julianne Moore met Freundlich Bart in 1996 while filming Shadows of the Past, directed by her beloved Julian. Oscar-winning actress and director Bart tied the knot in 2003 and the couple share a common 22-year-old son Caleb and 18-year-old daughter Liv. On August 23 of this year, the couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary and shared this happy moment on social networks.