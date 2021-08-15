A famous magazine with 92 years of history will keep Ethereum

The American business magazine Fortune has decided to get half of the revenue from the recent sale of its non-replaceable tokens (NFT) in the script.

At the first NFT auction, which took place on August 6, the magazine sold a set of 256 digital collections of animated animations for the price of one ether (ETH) each

The collection plans were bought “almost instantly,” according to Fortune. It is interesting that according to the words of the writer and editor of the journal Pobert Hackett, for the Fortune docs it will not be converted into a regular currency.

“50% will go to non-commercial organizations. And yes, Fortune is planning to XPAHIT the received ETH. “

Our series of 256 editions sold out almost instantly, but you can bid on three special editions of our latest cover by @ pplpleasr1 until 9 pm Monday at https://t.co/aLEwxwj0W8





– FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) August 6, 2021

NFT was developed by digital artist “pplpleasr”. According to Fortune, the decision to release 256 NFTs is a tribute to the “256-bit cryptographic keys underlying such cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ether.” Fortune magazine also held another three-day auction of digital collection items. The maximum bet for one of the NFTs reached 105 ETH. One cult publication of the enrollment in the total amount of 429 ETH, which in fiat currency amounts to about $ 1, 3 million.

Subscribe to BitNovosti on Telegram.

Share your opinion on this news in the comments below.

Source

Share link:

Related