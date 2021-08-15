A feast in time of plague: Kendal Jenner convicted of loud birthday celebration

Отвечает мать топ-модели - Крис Дженнер.

While the whole world and every individual is trying not to get infected with the coronavirus, the highest paid model of 2020 decides to celebrate his 25th birthday on a royal scale. However, for mom Kendal Jenner Chris, the circumstances of the celebration seem much less critical than they really are. Thus, the woman said that she and her family take full responsibility for the celebration.

On Halloween, Kendal Jenner decided to pre-celebrate her birthday, which falls on November 3. Indoor 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, dozens of invited guests gathered, among whom were close friends and family. Most criticized the girl for her careless decision and careless attitude towards her and the lives of others.

However, in an interview for a new episode of the show Andy Cohen Live Kris Jenner responded to the ill-wishers, and explained the circumstances of her most successful daughter’s birthday celebration.

“Before arriving at Kendal, all guests were tested for COVID-19 before entering the premises. They had to wait about half an hour for the results to be ready. Also, all guests were examined a few days before Halloween. We are responsible, and therefore made sure that she’s family and close friends passed the test. ”

Read also: Exclusive: Director Zoe Lister-Jones on Witchcraft, Rebellion and Feminine Power

The self-proclaimed manager mom added that they are doing the best they can. They try to adhere to the rules of behavior, and therefore she cannot say anything additional to criticism of people.

The woman also explained that their family members are constantly being tested for coronavirus, as they constantly take part in numerous shows.









“Believe me, I am very sensitive to what is happening. We are happy to work in an industry where we have to take tests twice a week. I just got checked again. Filming rules are very strict. And we often get together. Regardless of how many people are participating – 25 or 20 ”.

We remind you that October 31 Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, Kardashian Roots, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith and The Weeknd everyone dressed up to surprise the supermodel on her birthday. According to an insider, the celebration looked like a huge “dance party” – the tables were full of food, and there were only camera flashes around.

Moreover, in a recent episode of the show about life Kardashian it turned out that Chloe had tested positive for coronavirus in the early spring. But since then she has already recovered. Kanye West also confirmed that in July overcame on COVID-19.