American Music Awards 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Cara Delevingne and more on the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez

The annual American Music Awards took place yesterday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Her guests were Jennifer Lopez, Cara Delevingne, Megan Fox and Colson Baker, who first appeared together on the red carpet, Paris Hilton and other celebrities.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony, at which the laureates are determined based on the votes of members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, took place, and in the same format as before: there were hosts, live performances, and even spectators. But more on that later.

The stars did not manage to appear so often this year, so any high-profile event was akin to a holiday. So at yesterday’s award, they appeared fully armed. One of the most striking images was demonstrated by 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez (on stage, the star also lit up!). The singer opted for a silver plunging neckline top and a high slit skirt from Balmain. The outfit highlighted her toned figure, which caused admiration among netizens.

Shiny outfits were obviously very popular with the stars yesterday: Paris Hilton shone in a mini dress from Valdrin Sahiti, Cara Delevingne chose a trouser suit from Dolce & Gabbana, and Bibi Rexa – an original outfit from Julien Macdonald. Ciara also showed a bright image, who came to the award in a red dress from Balmain with a long hem, a deep neckline and a cutout on the leg. And Megan Fox chose an unusual cut emerald dress from Azzi and Osta, which was complemented by sandals with massive chains from Giambattista Valli and a black clutch from Tyler Ellis.



Jennifer Lopez



Paris Hilton



Cara Delevingne



Megan Fox and Colson Baker



Ciara



Bibi Rexa



Dua Lipa

Laverne Cox

Taraji Henson

The weeknd









First news to readers Spletnik shared by blogger Eddy.