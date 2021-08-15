Sunday, August 15, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    an overview of the outfits of the "Golden Globe"






    Salma Hayek


    Salma Hayek did not hide her lush forms, wearing a bright red dress to the floor, which emphasized her breasts and feminine shoulders. By the way, this is a color for a 54-year-old brunette, so she looked very advantageous in this outfit. The disappointment of the evening was Margot Robbie. Fans of the blonde were indignant that she, having such a bright appearance, preferred a dress that was inconspicuous for such an event. “As if I went out on a picnic!” – about such opinions are shared on the web.

    Margot Robbie in a dress from Chanel somewhat disappointed the audience

    Cynthia Erivo in a Valentino dress

    Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

    Jamie Lee Curtis

    It is worth noting that this time the stars preferred classic outfits from Chanel, Alberta Ferretti, Givenchy.

    True, the actress Cynthia Erivo was somewhat surprised by wearing black boots on a high platform under a pistachio dress from Valentino.

    Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti outfit

    Angela Bassett in Dolce and Gabbana dress

    Joaquin Phoenix

    Men at the awards did not become wise and for the most part preferred the good old classics: dark-colored suits, which set off light-colored shirts.

    Renee Zellweger

    2021 Golden Globe Film Awards Winners

    Best Director – Chloe Zhao (“Land of the Nomads”)




    Best Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin (Trial of the Chicago Seven)

    Best Animated Film – Soul

    Best Film (Drama) – “The Land of the Nomads”

    Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

    Satchel Lee in Gucci dress

    Laura Dern in Givenchy suit

    Best Drama Actor – Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues”)

    Choice Drama Actress – Andhra Day (United States vs. Billie Holiday)

    Best Film (Musical or Comedy) – “Borat II”

    Best Comedy Actor – Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat II”)

    Best Comedy Actress – Rosamund Pike (“The Swindler”)



    Ben Stiller opted for a dark classic suit


    Actress Maya Rudolph


    Television winners:

    Best TV Series (Drama) – “The Crown”

    Best Drama Actor – Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

    Best Drama Actress – Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

    Best TV Series – Comedy – Sheets Creek

    Best Comedy Actor – Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

    Best Comedic Performance – Catherine O’Hara (Shitts Creek)



    Keira Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon


    Justin Theroux


    Cornelius Chandler

