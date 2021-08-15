Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain will co-star in the thriller “Maternal Instinct”

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain will work together again, this time starring in the psychological thriller Maternal Instinct, directed by Belgian director Olivier Masset-Depass. This was reported by Deadline.

The actresses will play two housewives and best friends, Alice and Celine, who lived next door in the 1960s. Their strong and prosperous relationship will begin to collapse after a tragic accident that binds women with guilt and paranoid fear.









The film will be an English-language remake of the successful Belgian film of the same name, shot by Massé-Depass in 2018, in the original film, the roles of friends were played by Verle Battens and Anna Kezans. Sarah Konradt will write the screenplay based on the novel by Barbara Abel.

Hathaway and Chastain have starred together before – they played one of the key roles in Christopher Nolan’s fantasy drama “Interstellar” in 2014.

In September, it became known that Anne Hathaway will star in Doug Lyman’s film “Lockdown” (“Isolation”), it will be dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic. And now on the screens of cinemas you can watch another film with the participation of the actress – “The Witches” by Robert Zemeckis.

The last released film with Jessica Chastain was the action movie “Agent Eve”. The next work of the American actress will be “355”. In it, Chastain works alongside Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diana Kruger and Fan Bingbing.