Anne Hathaway told how to recognize a witch

A new film “The Witches” with the actress as the main villain will be released at the end of October.

On Halloween 2020, Warner Bros. will delight the audience with a new family film “Witches”. The role of the main sorceress in it was played by the irresistible Anne Hathaway. According to the plot, she collects a big coven with an insidious goal – to turn all the children in the world into mice. Three boys accidentally find out about this plan and find themselves bewitched ahead of time. Although in the form of rodents, they can still interfere with the intentions of the villain.

The picture was shot by Robert Zemeckis, helped by Guillermo del Toro himself. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, based on which the film was already released in 1990. It will premiere on October 22nd via HBO Max streaming service and will be available in theaters in select countries from the 28th.









The studio is actively promoting the new film. The other day she released a video called “How to recognize a witch?” In it, the actors of the new film Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and others talk about the features of these terrible creatures. In particular, witches always wear long gloves because their fingers are missing. They also have no toes on their feet, so their shoes are very tight. And, of course, all witches are bald, so they wear wigs. Everything described is demonstrated by footage from the film, so look at your own peril and risk.

Learn How to Spot A Witch from the cast of #TheWitchesMovie! 🧙‍♀️ Starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci. Stream it on @hbomax October 22. Internationally in cinemas soon. pic.twitter.com/lT7RzNEjMZ – Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) October 14, 2020

We add that for the upcoming Halloween American filmmakers decided to make a remake of another film from the 90s – “Witchcraft”. There, witches are pretty high school girls who solve their teenage problems.