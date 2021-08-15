Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made fun of their scandalous parenting method. Video!

The couple sparked a heated debate online with an unexpected confession.







Legion-Media

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with children











Recently, the famous couple unleashed a debate on the network regarding the need for frequent bathing: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admitted that they wash their children only when they “see dirt on them.” Other celebrities, such as Jake Gyllenhaal, also spoke out against the established hygienic routine, but many nevertheless turned out to be neat – Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, Jason Momoa (after all, he is Aquaman!).









It seems that Mila and Ashton are tired of the outbreak of drama and decided to put an end to this issue. On Instagram, the 43-year-old actor posted a video filmed during water procedures with the heirs – 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri.

“Do you water the children with water? Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to maim them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s happening? This is the fourth time in a week! ” – Jokingly indignant Kutcher, referring to his wife. “This is too much,” Kunis agrees, unable to contain his laughter.

In the description of the video, which has already been watched over a million times, Ashton added: “This bathing situation has gone too far.”