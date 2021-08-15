Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with children made a cute gift for doctors in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The faces of the children of 36-year-old Mila Kunis and 42-year-old Ashton Kutcher, 5-year-old Wyatt and 3-year-old Dimitri, quite often flicker in the pictures of the paparazzi, but the star parents themselves rarely share family shots in their social networks.

Ashton recently posted on Instagram a new photo with the children – on it they are holding a poster with words of gratitude to doctors and workers of other services who continue to do their job in good faith in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Children made this poster together with their parents, sitting at home in self-isolation.

Children of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Wyatt and Dimitri

For all those who are on the front lines now. Medical workers, couriers, grocery workers and people with a good heart and strong spirit who now have no choice but to go to work. Together we did it for you,

– signed the snapshot Kutcher.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Before the quarantine began, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with their children could be seen almost every day on the streets of Los Angeles – this was evidenced by numerous photographs of the paparazzi. Now the star family has clearly reduced the number of walks around the city. Instead, Mila and Ashton try to find entertainment for their daughter and son within the confines of their family home.

In self-isolation, Kunis and Kutcher clearly do not get bored with their children. In their interviews, the star couple has repeatedly admitted that they love to spend time at home with Wyatt and Dimitri: together they read books, draw and fool around.









When it comes to parenting, we often behave very stupidly. However, this is not due to a lack of experience and special skills. At home, we feel so comfortable that we are not afraid to seem stupid,

– Mila shared in one of her conversations with journalists.

Mila Kunis