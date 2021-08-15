Bitcoin may reach $ 100,000 in the medium term – Mike McGlone – news from Ukraine, Cryptoeconomics

Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, predicted the growth of the bitcoin rate to $ 100,000, he wrote about this in the next Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index report.

The analyst believes that Bitcoin and Ethereum have found strong support in the past months and are in a growth phase.

Mike McGlone noted that the current situation is very similar to 2019, when the rate of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 4,000 and then went up.

“Bitcoin seems to have found support around the $ 30,000 mark, just as it was at $ 4,000 in early 2019. We see parallels with those events, and, apparently, Bitcoin may well reach $ 100,000,” the analyst said …

He stressed that the rate of the first cryptocurrency was below the 20-week moving average for a long time. This suggests that “weak” buyers have sold their BTC.

Mainly “solid bulls” remained on the market. At the same time, most of the fundamental factors speak in favor of buying bitcoins. Bitcoin is becoming digital gold, the whole world is moving in this direction. Ethereum is a platform for digitalizing money and finance, “McGlone said.









At the end of July, McGlone said that the price of bitcoin would rather return to the $ 60,000 mark than fall to $ 20,000. At the end of March, he predicted the growth of the first cryptocurrency rate to $ 400,000.

As of 11:03 am on August 10, the price of bitcoin is $ 45,907, according to data from the Coindesk exchange.

Natalia Sofienko

