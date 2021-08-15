Blake Lively showed an “honest” photo without makeup and styling

The mom of three showed off her trademark sense of humor to play a trick on her hair matted due to quarantine.

Blake Lively has perhaps the most enviable hair in Hollywood, but while the star is in quarantine, she “gives them free rein.”

The actress and 33-year-old mother of three, 33, honestly shares in her Instagram stories what her mane really looks like when she’s at home. And now Lively posted a selfie without makeup. A large messy knot of matted hair can also be seen cascading downward.

Blake Lively is famous for his sense of humor, this publication also did not do without him. The actress added the Vogue Italy logo across the image to make her photo look like a magazine cover. At the bottom, the star made an ironic caption: “Release 2020”.









Recently, the husband of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, complained in his microblog that his children will not be able to see grandparents, as well as other relatives and friends on Christmas. Due to quarantine restrictions, Blake, Ryan and their three daughters are forced to celebrate the holiday without guests. The actor noted that in this way they will celebrate Christmas for the first time.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Anna Skvortsova