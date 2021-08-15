Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden became parents for the first time

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Today 47-year-old Cameron Diaz and her 40-year-old husband Benji Madden surprised their fans with good news. In their Instagram accounts, the star couple announced a long-awaited addition to the family. Cameron and Benji said that they had a daughter, but they did not specify when and how exactly the girl was born (most likely, the couple used the services of a surrogate mother).

Happy New Year to everyone from the Madden family! We are happy and grateful that we are entering a new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She immediately won our hearts and truly complemented our family. We are very happy to share this news with you, but along with this we feel the animal instinct to protect the life of our baby. So we will not post photos of our daughter or share any details with you except for the fact that she is really very cute,

– said the happy parents.

Recall that Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden began dating in 2014, and in 2015 they officially became husband and wife. In her interviews, the star has repeatedly admitted that meeting with a member of the Good Charlotte group radically changed her life – for the sake of her family, she even decided to leave her acting career.

Rumors about Cameron Diaz’s pregnancy have repeatedly appeared in the press. It was rumored that the actress underwent several courses of hormone therapy in order to get pregnant with IVF. (IVF is an assisted reproductive technology, most often used in cases of infertility. – Ed.), however, all these attempts were unsuccessful.

