Emily Blunt talks about plans for the “Quiet Place” trilogy

The actress also shared a story about filming the most difficult scene of her career – she will be in “Quiet Place 2”.

Shot from the movie “Quiet Place 2”

Emily Blunt shared her plans for the “Quiet Place” trilogy. Says director, writer and actor John Krasinski has a lot of cool ideas.

Blunt, who returned to the role of Evelyn Abbott in A Quiet Place 2, told Collider that her husband John Krasinski wants to tell the story in three parts. Judging by her words, by the third film “A Quiet Place” will become even more “intimate, powerful and tense”:

“He has a whole host of ideas that might work. I think he just wanted to see how people would react to the story before diving completely into the third. But he has a couple of great ideas. ”

The actress confirmed that it was her idea to name the films in parts (in the original, the sequel is called “A Quiet Place: Part 2”). He says there are no sequels in the potential trilogy “A Quiet Place”, the story is divided into chapters, which is what you feel while watching.





Emily Blunt also spoke about one week of filming A Quiet Place 2, which was one of the most difficult moments in her career. It was working on scenes in an abandoned coal mine. According to the artist, it was very hot in this location, and all project participants were covered in soot. The crew members wore masks or balaclavas, and the actors had to work without masks, and even barefoot.









Recall, “Quiet Place 2” will tell about the events that took place immediately after the finale of the first part. The film also stars Cillian Murphy, Millie Simmonds, Noah Joop and Djimon Hounsou.

The premiere of the film “Quiet Place 2” is scheduled for June 3.

Read also: 10 best horror films of the XXI century





